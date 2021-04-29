Highlights of the day: UMC, VIS announce foundry capacity expansion plans

DIGITIMES staff

Both UMC and VIS have just announced their respective foundry capacity expansions plans. UMC, with support from some of its major clients, will invest NT$100 billion to expand its 12-inch fab site in southen Taiwan. And VIS will take up an AUO LCD line in Taiwan for NT$905 million and convert it into an 8-inch wafer fab. In the semiconductor backend sector, ASE Technology Holding is raising its capex budget for 2021 to fund capacity expansion.

UMC to expand factory site in southern Taiwan: Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has announced plans to invest a total of NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) in the expansion of its 12-inch factory site in southern Taiwan.

VIS to buy AUO fab for NT$905 million: Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) has announced plans to take over the L3B plant of LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO), and related equipment and facilities, for NT$905 million (US$32.4 million).

ASE raises capex projection for 2021: Taiwan's leading OSAT firm ASE Technology Holding will raise its capex budget by 10-15% to up to US$2 billion for 2021, from the previous estimation of US$1.7 billion, according to Tien Wu, the firm's chief operating officer.