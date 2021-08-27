CubTEK to launch car-use imaging mmWave radars in 2022

CubTEK is developing car-use imaging mmWave radars and will launch such products in 2022, according to company chairman Arbula Yu.

CubTEK currently supplies 77GHz short-, mid- and long-range mmWave radars, 79GHz high-precision ones for detecting difference in radius between inner wheels, and 60HGz ones for biometric detection mainly.

For its mmWave radars, CubTEK adopts ICs supplied by NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments (TI), STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices as well as a China-based semiconductor maker.

Due to multiple supply sources, CubTEK has not been substantially impacted by global IC shortage, but clients have delayed in taking shipments due to the shortage, company spokesman Chung Shih-jung said at an August 26 investors conference.

CubTEK is likely to cooperate with NXP to develop 4D imaging mmWave radars in 2022, Yu noted. Such radars feature integration of imaging mmWave radars with AI for application to Level 3 or higher autonomous driving, Yu explained.

CubTEK has an automated production line at its factory in Taiwan and two at its factory in Shanghai, with monthly production capacity of 100,000 mmWave radars and 200,000 units respectively.

CubTEK will expand total annual production capacity from 3.6 million mmWave radars at present to 20 million units and aims to become one of the globally top-3 suppliers.

CubTEK posted consolidated revenues of NT$669.3 million (US$23.9 million), gross margin of 35.44%, operating profit of NT$74.8 million and net profit of NT$49.5 million for first-half 2021.

CubTEK chairman Arbula Yu

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2021

A FCW mmWave radar developed and produced by CubTEK

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2021