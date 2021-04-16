Green energy
China PV inverter makers to hike prices
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based PV inverter makers will hike quotes by 10-15% in mid-April to reflect increases in material cost, according to industry sources.

In addition to rising costs for IGBT and other ICs used in PV inverters, prices for copper and aluminum have also risen, the sources said.

Intense competition in China's PV inverter market has kept inverter prices in the country at levels lower than outside ones, providing much room for raising prices, the sources noted.

In response to the anticipated price hikes, some undertakers of PV power generation projects in Taiwan have increased inventory levels, the sources said.

