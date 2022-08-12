中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 12, 2022
    AWS continues to assess investments in Taiwan
    5min ago
    Falling demand and US sanctions leave marks on SMIC's earnings report
    23min ago
    Sharp sees decreased 2Q22 revenues, operating profit
    48min ago
    TPK expects sales to pick up in 3Q22

    Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Touch module maker TPK Holding expects revenue to pick up in the third quarter of 2022, buoyed by a ramp-up in orders for tablets and commercial notebooks featuring large-size panels.

    The company expects its third-quarter business performance to outperform the second quarter, albeit the growth would not be as significant as those recorded in previous years.

    For the second quarter, TPK posted a revenue of NT$22.34 billion (US$75.96 million), decreasing 11% sequentially and 9.2% annually. Net profit for the quarter came to NT$66 million or NT$0.16 per share.

    Thanks to an improvement in product mix, second-quarter gross margin improved to 4.7%, up 0.8pp from the previous quarter.

    By model size, shipments of small-size touch panel modules (below 7-inch) totaled 5.3 million units in the second quarter, down 18.4% on quarter and 38.2% on year. For midrange applications (7-11-inch), shipments slipped 19% and 8.6% on year to 8.6 million units, and those large-size applications (11-16-inch) amounted to 460,000 units, down 11.3% on quarter and 13.9% on year.

    Currently, shipments for automotive applications account for 3% of TPK's total sales. The company said it will continue to focus on developing touch-enabled display system solutions targeting the automotive market.

    TPK will kick off volume production for one of such display system solutions designated for the US market by the year-end of 2022, with similar systems to enter the design-in processes of two Chinese automakers during the same period.

    The company estimates its operating margin for this year's second half to barely reach 0.5-1%, but its operations for all of 2022 will remain profitable.

    Meanwhile, fellow company Mildex Optical reported revenue of NT$127 million for July, up 31.97% annually. For January-July, sales totaled NT$837 million, increasing 28.97% from a year earlier.

    Mildex also disclosed that its gross margin for the second quarter improved to 23% from 16% a quarter earlier, thanks to its focus on shipping products for industrial control, POS, medical, and military applications.

    For the first half of 2022, the company posted a net profit of NT$34.01 million.

    Mildex expects its performance to remain robust for the rest of the year.

