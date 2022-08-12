TPK expects sales to pick up in 3Q22

Touch module maker TPK Holding expects revenue to pick up in the third quarter of 2022, buoyed by a ramp-up in orders for tablets and commercial notebooks featuring large-size panels.

The company expects its third-quarter business performance to outperform the second quarter, albeit the growth would not be as significant as those recorded in previous years.

For the second quarter, TPK posted a revenue of NT$22.34 billion (US$75.96 million), decreasing 11% sequentially and 9.2% annually. Net profit for the quarter came to NT$66 million or NT$0.16 per share.

Thanks to an improvement in product mix, second-quarter gross margin improved to 4.7%, up 0.8pp from the previous quarter.

By model size, shipments of small-size touch panel modules (below 7-inch) totaled 5.3 million units in the second quarter, down 18.4% on quarter and 38.2% on year. For midrange applications (7-11-inch), shipments slipped 19% and 8.6% on year to 8.6 million units, and those large-size applications (11-16-inch) amounted to 460,000 units, down 11.3% on quarter and 13.9% on year.

Currently, shipments for automotive applications account for 3% of TPK's total sales. The company said it will continue to focus on developing touch-enabled display system solutions targeting the automotive market.

TPK will kick off volume production for one of such display system solutions designated for the US market by the year-end of 2022, with similar systems to enter the design-in processes of two Chinese automakers during the same period.

The company estimates its operating margin for this year's second half to barely reach 0.5-1%, but its operations for all of 2022 will remain profitable.

Meanwhile, fellow company Mildex Optical reported revenue of NT$127 million for July, up 31.97% annually. For January-July, sales totaled NT$837 million, increasing 28.97% from a year earlier.

Mildex also disclosed that its gross margin for the second quarter improved to 23% from 16% a quarter earlier, thanks to its focus on shipping products for industrial control, POS, medical, and military applications.

For the first half of 2022, the company posted a net profit of NT$34.01 million.

Mildex expects its performance to remain robust for the rest of the year.