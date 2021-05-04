MSI posts record profit for 1Q21

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Motherboard and graphics card maker Micro-Star International (MSI) has reported net profits climbed 109.3% sequentially and 233.5% on year to a record high of NT$4.17 billion (US$149.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

MSI reported consolidated revenues of NT$48 billion for the first quarter, up 14.55% sequentially and 68.42% on year with gross margin reaching 19.07%, up 4.88pp sequentially and 5.62pp on year.

Some market observers expect MSI's profits in first half of 2021 to surpass those of whole-year 2020 and should see staggering on-year growths for whole-year 2021.

Because of the resurgence of the crypto-mining fad, demand for graphics cards particularly Nvidia's RTX 30 series is seriously outstripping supply at the moment, sending their pricing skyrocketing.

MSI has also seen strong orders for its gaming notebooks thanks to the stay-at-home economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.