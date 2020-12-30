Wiwynn to embrace green energy

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Wiwynn has signed contracts with Mr Watt, a Taiwan-based green energy reseller, to purchase green energy.

Wiwynn CEO Emily Hong pointed out that starting 2021, Wiwynn's Taipei headquarters will see 10% of its power supply coming from eco-friendly sources and the company is also planning to invest more resources to raise the adoption percentage.

Wiwynn is also looking to adopt more green energy for its factories in southern Taiwan despite the high costs compared to traditional power. Wiwynn's clients including Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Apple have also been pushing to expand their usage of renewable energy in Taiwan, according to industry sources.

In addition to the purchasing of green energy, Wiwynn has also participated in Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

Photo: Digitimes file photo