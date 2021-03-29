VisEra may offer wafer-level optical films for new iPhones

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

TSMC subsidiary VisEra Technology, which offers image sensor foundry, wafer-level testing and wafer-level optical film services, is expected to land orders for customized wafer-level thin films needed to support production of ambient light sensors (ALS) for 2021 iPhones, according to industry sources.

VisEra will cut into the ALS supply chain for new iPhones through STMicroelectronics, who is playing an increasingly role in supplying optical sensors for iPhone cameras and reportedly will join Austria's AMS to supply ALS for new iPhones in 2021, the sources said.

VisEra is set to complete capacity expansion at its new plant by the end of 2021, with 50% of new capacity to support the supply chain of optical sensors for new-generation iOS devices, the sources said, adding that the company will also move to develop optical films and color filters required for production of sensor chips in 2022-2023.

Both VisEra and another TSMC subsidiary Xintec have been in the supply chain of structured-light 3D face ID sensors for iPhones, with the latter responsible for packaging DOE (diffraction optical element) components for the sensors, the sources said.

The sources said high-tier iPhones will continue to feature ToF LiDAR scanner on the back in 2021, which will continue benefiting supply chain players including TSMC, Xintec, VisEra, Sony and STM. And Taiwan's 6-inch GaAs foundry Win Semiconductors is expected to continue fabricating transmission laser chips designed by Lumentum for front structured-light 3D face ID sensors for iPhones.