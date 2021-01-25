Highlights of the day: Notebook ODMs have strong outlook

DIGITIMES staff

Demand for notebooks remains robust, thanks to the stay-at-home economy. Notebook ODMs expect orders to be stable in first-half 2021, and their order visibility for the second half of the year is getting clearer. In the handset sector, demand for 5G smartphones is also picking up. To enhance its competitiveness, MediaTek is expected to upgrade two of its mobile processors for the entry level to midrange segments later this year. Vietnam is a fast growign economy. Digitimes recently interviewed Tien Nguyen, founder of Vietnam-based investment platform Wiziin trying to understand what opportunities the Southeast Asian country offers.

ODMs see notebook order visibility extending in 2H21: Thanks to the stay-at-home economy driven by the coronavirus pandemic, notebook shipments are expected to stay robust in 2021, with ODMs see stable orders for the first half of the year and visibility for the second half is also becoming clearer, according to sources from the notebook upstream supply chain.

MediaTek to roll out upgraded 5G chips in 1H21: Judging from MediaTek's product roadmap, the chipmaker is expected to unveil the upgraded versions of its Dimensity 800 and 700 5G SoC lineups in second-quarter 2021, according to industry sources.

Vietnam investment opportunities: Q&A with Wiziin CEO Tien Nguyen: Many startups are confused about how to find angel investors, while investors are discouraged by the lack of transparency of information about startup investments. Nguyen Ngoc Tien (aka Tien Nguyen), founder and CEO of Wiziin Vietnam, saw this pain point and created a platform to connect investors with startups and quality SMEs, using artificial intelligence (AI) to help startups manage investor relationships and find potential investors, while giving investors real-time and accurate information of startups to help manage their portfolio.