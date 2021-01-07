Bits + chips
Adata sees SSD revenue climb over 40% in 2020
Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Memory module maker Adata Technology saw sales of its SSD products climb over 40% on year to a record high of NT$10.77 billion (US$384.82 million) in 2020.

Adata reported consolidated revenue of NT$32.1 billion for 2020, up 25.6% on year. In addition to robust SSD shipments, rising DRAM module shipments driven by demand arising from remote work and education, and other stay-at-home initiatives amid the COVID pandemic played another driver of Adata's revenue growth last year, the company indicated.

The memory market will favor Adata and other module manufacturers, said the Taiwan-based company, adding that it had built about NT$7 billion worth of inventories in advance.

DRAM chipmakers' supply growth controls and a pick-up in demand for server applications started driving DRAM spot prices in December, Adata noted. The memory module house expects contract prices to bottom out and begin to rally in the first quarter of 2021.

As for NAND flash, Adata continued, prices will drop at a slower pace in the first quarter due to growing demand for 5G smartphones.

