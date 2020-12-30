LED
LED horticultural lighting sees growing demand
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Demand for LED horticultural lighting, due to the coronavirus pandemic and technological improvement in luminous efficiency, is on the rise, with application extending to controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), according to Charles Wu, global marketing manager for Amphenol LTW Technology, which produces connectors used in harsh environment.

Pandemic-induced lockdowns in the US and Europe have negatively impacted supply of vegetable and fruits, and users of indoor-grown vegetables have extended from restaurants to general households, Wu explained.

Luminous efficiency for high-power red-light LED chips has been hiked from 18-24lm/W to 22-26lm/W and lighting efficiency in wavelength selection and spectral absorption has also been enhanced, Wu noted.

Sensors, automated equipment and big data analytics have helped shortened vegetable growth cycles from one week to 3-4 days, Wu indicated.

Global CEA market value is estimated at US$2 billion for 2020 and is likely to grow to US$300-400 billion in 2025, Wu said.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Chinese makers keep expanding AMOLED panel capacity, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan panel makers pushing into medical industry, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.