Orange Electronic sees clear order visibility for car-use TPMS in 2021

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Orange Electronic, dedicated to production of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), has seen clear order visibility throughout at least second-quarter 2021 amid recovery in the global auto market, according to industry sources.

Aftermarket clients in the US and Europe are expected to sustain shipment pull-ins for car components through mid-2021 despite the pandemic impacts, while auto components sales in the China market will surely grow significantly next year, promising bright shipment prospects for the company, the sources said.

Orange Electronic has secured TPMS orders from major aftermarket clients including SMP in the US and Mak Wheels in Italy for the entire year of 2021, and has also landed orders from OEM clients in China, including Foton Motor and Yutong Heavy Industries, to supply TPMS devices for their passenger vehicles and trucks in first-half 2021.

The company said it will continue to strengthen partnerships with Chinese makers of passenger cars and trucks and cooperate with iconic channel distributors of tires and related components in the US and Europe to explore new business opportunities.

The company's January-November 2020 revenues rose 2.92% on year to NT$322 million (US$11.44 million).