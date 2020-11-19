AOT reports profit for 3Q20

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED packaging service provider Advanced Optoelectronic Technology (AOT) has reported operating profit of NT$40.4 million (US$1.4 million) for third-quarter 2020, compared to operating losses in the first two quarters of the year.

Demand for TV, monitor and notebook backlight units (BLU) significantly increased in the third quarter in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the company said

AOT posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.487 billion, gross margin of 7.45% and net profit of NT$57.6 million third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$3.983 billion, gross margin of 6.01% and net loss of NT$107.7 million for January-September.

LCD TV BLUs accounted for about 60% of the third-quarter revenues; 15-20% for notebook and monitor BLUs; and 10-15% for handset BLUs.

Capacity utilization rose from over 60% in second-quarter 2020 to about 80% in the third quarter, company president Huang Yu-liang said, adding with LED BLU orders remaining strong, AOT expects to break even in fourth-quarter 2020.

AOT said it has also developed LED sensors for physiological measurements, ca-use LED devices, infrared LED devices and VCSELs, with shipments expected to significantly increase in 2021.

AOT is also poised to produce miniLED BLUs and fine-pitch miniLED displays, but prices for miniLED applications are too high currently, Huang indicated.