Mitac to increase proportion of production for automotive product lines in Taiwan
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Mitac Digital Technology, to cope with US-China trade disputes, will increase the proportion of output for automotive product lines, mainly in-car navigation devices and car movement recorders, IoV (Internet of vehicle) devices, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) devices and fleet management solutions, in Taiwan from 20% currently to 25% and decrease that in China from 80% to below 75%, according to Mitac Holdings president Billy Ho at a December 17 investor conference.

Because coronavirus pandemic has sharply increased demand for products used in remote working and learning, Mitac Computing saw increasing server shipments which peaked in the third quarter of 2020, Ho said. Shipments are expected to decrease sequentially in the fourth quarter due to clients' adjusting inventories but will rebound in 2021, Ho noted. Mitac Computing has landed orders for devices used in 5G and edge computing, with trial production under way.

As most automakers had temporarily halted production in February-April 2020 as a result of the pandemic and did not resume production until May-June, Mitac Digital expects its 2020 sales to shrink 20% on year, company president Steve Chang indicated.

For car movement recorders, Mitac Digital has cooperated with Japan-based automakers for a while and will begin shipments to US-based automakers in 2021, Chang said.

Mitac posted consolidated revenues of NT$31.119 billion (US$1.08 billion), gross margin of 11.84%, operating profit of NT$190 million, net profit of NT$1.94 billion and net EPS of NT$1.68 for the first three quarters of 2020. Mitac Computing, Mitac Digital and Mitac International took up 80.1%, 11.4% and 8.5% respectively of the consolidated revenues.

Mitac has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.676 billion for November, slipping 28.14% on month and 29.23% on year, and those of NT$37.52 billion for January-November, growing 15.32% on year.

Mitac Holdings president Billy Ho (left) and Mitac Digital Technology president Steve Chang

Mitac Holdings president Billy Ho (left) and Mitac Digital president Steve Chang (right)
Photo: Digitimes file photo

