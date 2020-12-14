Highlights of the day: PTI seeking expanded role in backend sector

DIGITIMES staff

Powertech Technology (PTI), a major memory backend service provider, has recently completed a management change. Its new CEO, Boris Hsieh, told Digitimes in a recent interview how PTI group is aiming to become an all-round OSAT. In the memoery market, NOR flash is expected to be in short supply in 2021, with prices to rise by 5% in the first half of next year. Persisting shortfall in foundry supply is motivating VIS to seek more fab acquisitions for capacity expan sion.

All-round OSAT: Q&A with PTI CEO Boris Hsieh: Taiwan-based Powertech Technology (PTI) is one of the world's top OSATs with major backend orders from non-Korean memory vendors. PTI has just completed a top management shakeup after JY Hung retired as president and CEO at the end of September. Boris Hsieh, formerly CEO at Greatek Electronics - a subsidiary doing logic IC pakcaking work - has now become CEO of PTI. Former PTI COO JS Leu is now president.

NOR flash to be in short supply with prices to rise 5% in 1H21: NOR flash chips supply is expected to fall short of demand by 5% in 2021, and their quotes are estimated to rise 5% in the next two quarters amid overall inventory level falling significantly, according to industry sources.

VIS in talks to acquire 8-inch wafer fab from target seller: Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) is again seeking to expand its 8-inch wafer foundry capacity through acquisitions to meet ever-booming demand from vendors of power management ICs, driver ICs and CMOS image sensor (CIS) chips, after acquiring an 8-inch wafer fab operated in Singapore from Globalfoundries in late 2019.