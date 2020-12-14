Bits + chips
Highlights of the day: PTI seeking expanded role in backend sector
DIGITIMES staff

Powertech Technology (PTI), a major memory backend service provider, has recently completed a management change. Its new CEO, Boris Hsieh, told Digitimes in a recent interview how PTI group is aiming to become an all-round OSAT. In the memoery market, NOR flash is expected to be in short supply in 2021, with prices to rise by 5% in the first half of next year. Persisting shortfall in foundry supply is motivating VIS to seek more fab acquisitions for capacity expan sion.

All-round OSAT: Q&A with PTI CEO Boris Hsieh: Taiwan-based Powertech Technology (PTI) is one of the world's top OSATs with major backend orders from non-Korean memory vendors. PTI has just completed a top management shakeup after JY Hung retired as president and CEO at the end of September. Boris Hsieh, formerly CEO at Greatek Electronics - a subsidiary doing logic IC pakcaking work - has now become CEO of PTI. Former PTI COO JS Leu is now president.

NOR flash to be in short supply with prices to rise 5% in 1H21: NOR flash chips supply is expected to fall short of demand by 5% in 2021, and their quotes are estimated to rise 5% in the next two quarters amid overall inventory level falling significantly, according to industry sources.

VIS in talks to acquire 8-inch wafer fab from target seller: Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) is again seeking to expand its 8-inch wafer foundry capacity through acquisitions to meet ever-booming demand from vendors of power management ICs, driver ICs and CMOS image sensor (CIS) chips, after acquiring an 8-inch wafer fab operated in Singapore from Globalfoundries in late 2019.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.