ITRI unveils in-house-developed self-driving vehicles

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has unveiled a self-driving medium-size bus and a commercial car.

Through cooperation with Taiwan-based IC design houses, automotive electronics makers, information and communication technology software and hardware developers, automotive device makers, ITRI has integrated ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and AI (artificial intelligence)-based deep learning to develop a Taiwan-based autonomous driving system which is operable in all weather conditions and complicated road conditions in Asian cities, ITRI president Edwin Liu said.

A technology key to the autonomous medium-size bus is a sensing sub-system in which radars, LiDARs, cameras and GPD devices are used to detect surrounding environment and transfer data via in-car communication devices to enable the bus to sense traffic lights and make self-driving decisions based on S3 (surrounding sensing subsystem) deep learning, ITRI said. The is the first-year result of a 4-year R&D project, and ITRI plans to develop a complete sensing sub-system, including devices and modules, which can cope with real road conditions at an annual budget of NT$350-400 million (US$11.5-13.2 million) over the next three years.

ITRI developed the bus through cooperation with automotive component maker Mobiletron, electric vehicle maker RAC Electric Vehicles, X-by-wire start-up iAuto and National Taiwan University.

ITRI has spent over three years developing the autonomous commercial car, including solution to problems concerning obstruction of GPS signals such as using SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) technology. With self-driving decisions fused with real-time sensing, the autonomous commercial car can run in real road and all weather conditions at a speed of 60km/hour, ITRI noted.

The self-driving software used in the commercial car is modularized, with different modules available for being used in flexible combination depending on needed functionality and road conditions, ITRI said.

ITRI-developed autonomous medium-size bus

Photo: ITRI

ITRI-developed autonomous commercial car

Photo: ITRI