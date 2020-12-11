Taiwan PCB makers not expecting much from AirPods Max

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwanese PCB makers are not expecting much from Apple's freshly launched over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, which they think are meant for a relatively small niche market segment, according to industry sources.

Compeq Manufacturing and Unitech, both of which have been shipping rigid-flex boards for AirPods devices, are said to be PCB suppliers for the new Apple headsets, the sources said. Both firms declined to comment on any specific clients or products.

PCB suppliers in Taiwan are not expecting a significant boost to their sales from AirPods Max, reasoning that over-ear headphones are positioned as a niche segment with higher prices but smaller market scale compared to earbuds, the sources said.

The sources cited Canalys statistics showing that the world's quarterly shipments of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds came to around 45 million pairs in third-quarter 2019, compared to 20 million for over-ear headphones.

Traditional headphone brand vendors including JBL, Sony and Bose are firmly in the leader group in terms of market shares in the over-ear segment, the sources noted.

Rigid-flex boards will stay as mainstream solution for over-ear headphones in the short term judging from offerings of major traditional vendors, the sources noted.