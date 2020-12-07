TPK gearing up for large-size touch display solutions

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Touch modules vendor TPK Holding is striving to develop large-size touch display solutions for commercial and educational applications to offset dwindling demand from the handset sector, according to company sources.

It now offers 55-inch transparent OGS (one glass solution) touch modules that will laminate with OLED panels from LG Display for use at the Taipei Rapid Transit (TRTC), said the sources.

The company has also been ramping up shipments of its large-size nano silver electronic whiteboards, said the sources.

Nano silver products will account for just 1-2% of TPK's total revenues in 2020, said the sources, expecting the ratio to increase significantly in 2021 as the foldable nano silver touch solutions are likely to be adopted by new smartphones launched in the coming years, said the sources.

However, TPK is expected to see its revenues fall 20-25% sequentially in fourth-quarter 2020 due to seasonal effects and a significant reduction in orders for small applications, although those for tablet and notebook applications will remain steady, said the sources.

TPK will have flat results in the first quarter of 2021 before seeing meaningful improvement in the second quarter, said the sources.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2020