Displays
TPK expects 2Q21 revenues to slip 10-15% sequentially
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Touch module maker TPK Holding expects consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2021 to decrease 10-15% on quarter mainly due to off-season effects, according to company president Leo Hsieh at a May 6 investor conference.

The company's utilization rate for the quarter will also slip sequentially, Hsieh said.

Of first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$29.186 billion (US$1.03 billion), 27% came from sub-7-inch touch modules, 30% from 7- to 11-inch ones, 38% from 12- to 16-inch ones and 5% from above 16-inch ones.

TPK recorded non-operating profits of NT$305 million for the first quarter, higher than the operating profits of NT$68 million, mainly due to net foreign exchange gain of NT$160 million.

TPK is progressing well in developing new models of touch modules for use in tablets, notebooks and industrial equipment. Hsieh noted. TPK has shipped nano-silver touch modules used in large-size electronic whiteboards and commercial displays and is developing modules for use in small- to medium-size displays, Hsieh indicated.

TPK has obtained 3-year syndicated credit of US$100 million from a consortium of local banks, with Taipei Fubon Bank being the arranging bank.

TPK has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.177 billion for April, declining 4.13% on month and 16.7% on year, and those of NT$38.363 billion for January-April, falling 2.16% on year.

TPK Holding: Financial report, 1Q21 (NT$m)

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

29,186

14.50%

3.53%

Gross margin

2.86%

(1.71pp)

(0.73pp)

Operating profit

68

(61.58%)

(37.61%)

Net profit

350

45.23%

775.00%

Net EPS (NT$)

0.86

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021

Realtime news
Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to grow sequentially in 2Q21
  2. White-box ODMs see increasing penetration in global server shipments
  3. China 1Q21 smartphone shipments increase 9%, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.