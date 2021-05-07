TPK expects 2Q21 revenues to slip 10-15% sequentially

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Touch module maker TPK Holding expects consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2021 to decrease 10-15% on quarter mainly due to off-season effects, according to company president Leo Hsieh at a May 6 investor conference.

The company's utilization rate for the quarter will also slip sequentially, Hsieh said.

Of first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$29.186 billion (US$1.03 billion), 27% came from sub-7-inch touch modules, 30% from 7- to 11-inch ones, 38% from 12- to 16-inch ones and 5% from above 16-inch ones.

TPK recorded non-operating profits of NT$305 million for the first quarter, higher than the operating profits of NT$68 million, mainly due to net foreign exchange gain of NT$160 million.

TPK is progressing well in developing new models of touch modules for use in tablets, notebooks and industrial equipment. Hsieh noted. TPK has shipped nano-silver touch modules used in large-size electronic whiteboards and commercial displays and is developing modules for use in small- to medium-size displays, Hsieh indicated.

TPK has obtained 3-year syndicated credit of US$100 million from a consortium of local banks, with Taipei Fubon Bank being the arranging bank.

TPK has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.177 billion for April, declining 4.13% on month and 16.7% on year, and those of NT$38.363 billion for January-April, falling 2.16% on year.

TPK Holding: Financial report, 1Q21 (NT$m) Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 29,186 14.50% 3.53% Gross margin 2.86% (1.71pp) (0.73pp) Operating profit 68 (61.58%) (37.61%) Net profit 350 45.23% 775.00% Net EPS (NT$) 0.86

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021