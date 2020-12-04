Highlights of the day: Micron production in Taiwan disrupted by outage

DIGITIMES staff

Production at one of Micron's fabs in Taiwan was disrupted by a power outage on December 3, but the company has maintained that operation of facilities has returned to normal. But how the Micron prodution disruption may be impacting memory supply remains to be seen. Memory may not be be short supply at the moment, but shortages of some other ICs have been troubling many sectors. HannStar Display has warned that driver IC shortages will cripple its fourth-quarter 2020 shipments of panels for wearable applications. Demand for driver ICs is expected to stay strong in 2021, and backend house Chipbond Technology is expanding testing capacity for the segment, along with RF and FA devices.

Power outage at Micron Taiwan fab may impact global DRAM supply: A recent power outage at Micron Technology's wafer fab in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan may constrain the global DRAM bit supply, particularly to the server segment, according to industry sources.

HannStar wearable panel shipments affected by driver IC shortages: HannStar Display has revealed that its panel shipments for wearable applications will be affected in the fourth quarter of 2020 by the fact that it has been only able to secure about 70-80% of driver ICs it needs due to tight production capacity at 8-inch foundry houses.

Chipbond to expand backend capacity for RF, PA devices, driver ICs: Taiwan's backend house Chipbond Technology has disclosed plans to build additional testing capacity to satisfy robust demand for display driver ICs, RF and PA components.