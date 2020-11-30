Highlights of the day: DRAM market to stabilize in 1H21

DIGITIMES staff

DRAM market to reach supply-demand balance in 1H21, says Adata chairman: The global DRAM memory market will reach the balance of supply and demand in the first half of 2021, with limited growth in the overall bit supply coupled with a gradual rise in demand arising from the emerging 5G and AI technologies, according to Simon Chen, chairman for Adata Technology.

'IT' partnerships: Q&A with Manik Mumar from ELCINA: India is a huge country, in terms of both its size and its potential as a production base rivaling that of China's. The South Asian country, in its bid to build up a strong ecosystem for the IT industries, has been keen to form partnerships with Taiwanese firms that are well-known for their hardware prowess.

Corning dismisses claims about violating SDP contract: Corning has dismissed allegations that it has violated its contractual obligations to Sakai Display Products Corp (SDP) concerning supply of glass substrates to the Japanese client.