'IT' partnerships: Q&A with Manik Mumar from ELCINA

Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei

India is a huge country, in terms of both its size and its potential as a production base rivaling that of China's. The South Asian country, in its bid to build up a strong ecosystem for the IT industries, has been keen to form partnerships with Taiwanese firms that are well-known for their hardware prowess.

Digitimes recently talked to Manik Kumar, associate director for the Taiwan office of Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), about the developments and government policies for the IT industries in his country, and about the possibilities and opportunities that an "IT" (namely India plus Taiwan) partnership could open up.

Q: The National Policy on Electronics of India has set a plan to help its electronic systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) industries achieve US$400 billion in output by 2025, in which mobile phone production and export value targets are aimed at US$190 billion and US$110 billion, respectively. The volume of mobile phones is expected to increase to one billion, with 600 million for expots. That is a very ambitious goal. In which areas can Taiwan cooperate with India and assist in achieving the goal?

A: The Indian government and industry are working hand in hand to change the landscape of the ESDM industry in India. We have ambitious goals, and we can all now witness the growth which is taking place in the country.

The volume of mobile phones production has been set at an extremely ambitious target of one billion in units by year 2025, which is largely going to be assembling of the mobile phones and SMT of the motherboards. I think there is very significant role that Taiwan can play in achieving this target. With its world-class semiconductor and components ecosystem, ELCINA sincerely believes that the Taiwanese companies should be playing a bigger role in India which is much beyond EMS. Already we have some of the top companies of Taiwan like Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron which are establishing and expanding their manufacturing facilities; however I feel there is an even larger opportunity in areas like IC packaging, chip components as well as PCBs and more, for the mobile phones ecosystem, which Taiwan companies should be providing for the Indian mobile phone industry. I think that is the real area of focus for manufacturing in India to benefit in the long run for all stakeholders.

Q: The import tariffs on components and parts for mobile phones, as well as electric cars (EV) have increased year on year. Higher tariffs are of course not helpful for achieving the US$400 billion production value goal. As ELCINA represents ESDM companies, what is your stance and how do you help companies offset this disadvantage?

A: The import tariffs on components and parts of mobile phones were increased on the basis of a phased manufacturing plan which was implemented three years ago in India. The reason for this was that there was no manufacturing happening in India and all mobile phones were being imported as finished goods; thus the government saw no other way but to impose some tariff which incentivized manufacturing within the country. This has led to a stage wise growth in establishing mobile phone-related manufacturing in India. Though the value addition is still at a fairly low level of 15-20%, but it is progressing gradually with significant investments now happening in the supply chain and manufacturing of lithium-ion battery packs and cells, camera modules, has been initiated. A very large facility for manufacturing metal parts and cases for mobile phones is coming up in South India in which the blue-chip Tata Group is investing almost US$600 million and this would be in production in the next 12-18 months. Similar facilities for manufacturing HD PCB's are being set up with large capacity to cater to mobile manufacturing demand.

While it is agreed that higher tariffs are not really conducive for increasing manufacturing or strengthening the ec-system of our manufacturing as it results in inefficiencies, but I don't think that India had any other option. It may also be noted that in due course these tariffs will again start going down as the ecosystem gets built up in India and this has already been indicated by the government of India. So India really needs to focus on building components for mobile phones in the country which includes, as I said earlier, semiconductor modules, chip components, PCBs and various other parts such as display modules, sensors, camera modules, lithium-ion battery cells, connectors, etc which are the key and rest of course will follow.

Q: There are many heavyweight PCB, semiconductor, and flat-panel manufacturers in Taiwan. India need those key components when developing its mobile phone, IoT and automation capabilities. Are there cases of cooperation already happening between Indian and Taiwanese companies in the value chain? If not, what are your suggestions for future cooperation?

A: ELCINA has been working on providing support to the manufacturers of mobile components in India through government schemes and policies as well as support from the state government in setting up state-of-the-art electronics manufacturing clusters. The main challenge that Indian companies have faced is ITA-1 agreement under the WTO which has brought most of the components to zero customs duty. This became a big disadvantage for us, and we became completely import-dependent because our manufacturing costs were typically higher than those in China and most of the South East Asian countries which are leaders in electronics. ELCINA has been working on trying to overcome this disadvantage for manufacturers in India, including local as well as global companies by providing them a more efficient ecosystem and hand holding to ensure that they get the benefits of all the policies and are able to keep their cost low. ELCINA has also built an electronics manufacturing cluster near New Delhi which supports efficient manufacturing and is also supporting other similar clusters in other parts of the country, especially in South India. More such manufacturing clusters have come up under the government's Electronics Manufacturing Cluster Scheme with modern facilities.

As of now several Taiwanese companies have started their investments in India in electronics manufacturing; however these are largely limited to the EMS companies which I mentioned earlier such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron. There is also a large investment by Delta Electronics which is manufacturing industrial equipment and components. A few other India-Taiwan collaboration projects are in the pipeline such as Sahasra Group's collaboration with Mitac Group for motherboard manufacturing, with Phison for IC packaging and another one of an East India-based company with SSS.

We are now expecting several other collaborative projects to come up and these would go beyond mobile devices to other sectors such as EV chargers, batteries, RFID products, sensors and several others where we feel that there is huge opportunity. ELCINA has been working hard connecting with Taiwanese associations and companies through its cooperation partners in Taiwan to engage them and facilitate collaborations with Indian companies. Our success has been limited so far, but we can see some green shoots and now with two Taiwanese clusters coming up, one in North India near New Delhi in Greater Noida and one in South near Bangalore, I think more of such companies and cooperation will happen. I believe that we can all look forward to a much larger and wider cooperation between India and Taiwan in these areas and witness rapid double-digit growth.

Q: Software talents are the assets in the age of big data, AI and IoT. India has very sufficient supply of software engineers, while Taiwan is good at hardware manufacturing. How can India and Taiwan facilitate a win-win strategy for the Industry 4.0 era?

A: Taiwan's strength and excellence in electronics hardware technology is well known while India is no doubt a very strong player in software. The India-Taiwan partnership which is famously known as the "IT" partnership can indeed be very potent to facilitate the growth of electronics technology products and processes. The Industry 4.0 technology requires both hardware as well as software and there is no doubt that both the countries should cooperate in this for a win-win strategy. This excellence also extends to other growing domains such as IoT and smart cities where both hardware and software play a key role and offer major opportunities for cooperation.

India has a huge demand-supply gap in electronic components, especially chip components, semiconductors, PCBs and specialized components such as sensors and batteries, and these are good areas for research studies. I also believe that there is need for better understanding of emerging technologies such as EVs and their value chain, IoT components and products, Industry 4.0 and telecom products and technologies.

Another area where India has huge demand is equipment required for manufacturing of electronics of all types, including machines for SMT lines, semiconductor equipment manufacturing and PCB manufacturing.

Q: Are there mechanisms for exchanges and interactions between Taiwan and India's industrial associations and organizations? How can stronger ties be formed between IT communities in India and Taiwan in the post-pandemic era?

There are a number of forums in which Indian and Taiwanese companies participate jointly and the same are organized by associations and industry support organisations in Taiwan such as TEEMA, TPCA, and TCA, and by government organisations such as Institute for Industry Information (III) and Hsinchu Science Park (HSP). And of course Taitra does a lot for trade promotion activities between Taiwan and other countries. Similarly in India we have our Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) which works very actively with Taiwanese partners and the Taiwanese government, industry associations and the India Taipei Association (ITA) based in Taipei.

ELCINA itself has been organizing B2B events in Taiwan as well as in India to promote collaboration and our focus is on bringing companies from both countries together for sourcing, joint ventures and technology tie-ups. ELCINA conducts the India Taiwan Electronics Meet (ITEM) in Taipei annually over the last five years.

In the COVID era there have been very significant changes in global supply chains and a lot of opportunities for manufacturing and exports are now coming to India. ELCINA feels that this is the right time for stronger cooperation between India and Taiwan, and the post-COVID pandemic era will be a glorious one for us. We should come out of the problems that we have faced in the last 6-8 months and capture the new opportunities and global markets together.

Q: The Indian government recently expanded a "Production-Linked Incentive (PLI)," which covers not only mobile phones, but also laptops, servers, networking equipment, etc. Does that mean India plans to increase local manufacturing beyond mobile phone to PC production?

A: Yes, actually the PLI scheme is a very broad scheme, not only for mobile-phone manufacturing, but also TFT-LCD manufacturing, PC-notebook, IoT, servers, etc, because the demand for notebook PCs in India has drastically increased since the pandemic. Work-from-home (WFH) became the new norm, even the subscription of 4G has gone up. Although the situation has been under control, there are new developments such as growing demand for PCs, notebooks, and sensor-based applications in automatic manufacturing, namely Industry 4.0. This will accelerate the implementation of emerging technologies, which was previously forecast to see exponential growth in 10 years, and now probably we will see it in four years. It will be a new era after COVID-19.

As many Indian companies would like to get a second source of components other than China after the pandemic, many Indian companies also have moved to look for and buy more quality components and sensors from Taiwan and Southeast Asian countries.

We also are more careful with the origin of the components, so that we can better cater to components produced by other countries. In October, India set up a booth at Taitronics 2020. We did get a lot of inquiries. A lot of companies expressed interest in going to India. I think in five years, you will see big, drastic growth in investment from Taiwan to India. And not only investments, but also trade, sourcing, and so on, will enjoy growth. Both India and Taiwan have good things that can share with each other and complement each other. This modern world is more about how we co-work and create a win-win situation, so that companies from both sides can benefit. This is the way going forward, and we look forward to growing jointly with Taiwan to success.

Manik Kumar, associate director for ELCINA's Taiwan office

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2020