Highlights of the day: TSMC closer to 3nm production

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC has held a ceremony marking the completion of the plant structure for its 3nm fab at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP). The foundry house is expected to kick off commerical production at the 3nm fab in 2022. In the semiconductor backend sector, quotes for processing memory applications have gone up to reflect rising material costs. For Taiwanese researchers, they will have free access to Arm IPs, thanks to an agreement signed between the vendor and the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI).

TSMC 3nm fab nears completion: TSMC has held a topping-out ceremony for a new 3nm fab at its manufacturing base at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP), paving the way for the new facility to kick off commercial production in the second half of 2022.

Memory backend houses raise quotes on rising gold costs: Taiwan-based memory backend houses have raised their quotes for wire bonding to reflect rising raw materials costs, according to industry sources.

Arm offers Taiwan research institute free access to IP: The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) has signed an agreement with Arm, allowing related Taiwanese academic and research bodies to enjoy free access to the latter's processor IPs for research purposes.