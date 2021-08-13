中文網
    Taipei
    G-Tech Optoelectronics becomes OEM supplier of automotive 3D-forming cover glass
    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Glass processing service provider G-Tech Optoelectronics has become an OEM supplier of automotive 3D-forming cover glass used in the panels of central information displays and dashboards for Europe-based automakers, with small-volume shipments beginning in the first half of 2021, according to industry sources.

    G-Tech has landed such orders for 5-year supply and expects shipments to significantly increase in 2022 and 2023, the sources said. In addition, G-Tech will start shipments for such glass to a Europe-based sports car maker in the second half of 2021, the sources noted.

    Besides, G-Tech is in process of certification for car-use cover glass by US-based EV (electric vehicle) supply chain makers, standing a chance of beginning shipments in 2022, the sources indicated. As G-Tech belongs to the Foxconn Group, it is expected to benefit from MIH, a software/hardware-integrated open platform for developing EVs, established by a joint venture of Foxconn Electronics and Yulon Motor, the sources added.

    In view of large potential demand, G-Tech will begin to expand production capacity for automotive 3D-forming cover glass in the second half of 2021, the sources said. For this purpose, G-Tech will issue 30 million new shares for open sale and another 30 million new shares for private placement to raise additional paid-in capital, the sources noted.

    G-Tech expects automotive 3D-forming cover glass to take up 10-15% of 2021 consolidated revenues and, by virtue of expanding production capacity. It aims to increase the revenue proportion to 35-40% eventually, the sources indicated.

    Currently, G-Tech has about 30% of consolidated revenues coming from the cover glass used in smartphones and consumer electronics, the sources said. Besides, G-Tech in 2017 became a partner with Kinestral Technologies (KTI), a US-based developer of adaptive glass used in green buildings. The company produces energy-saving smart-tinting architectural glass using KTI-developed technology in Taiwan, the sources noted, adding that such architectural glass takes up about 15% of consolidated revenues currently.

    G-Tech posted consolidated revenues of NT$646.3 million (US$23.1 million), gross margin of 4.23%, operating loss of NT$30.6 million and net profit of NT$3.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.271 billion, gross margin of 4.03%, operating loss of NT$59.6 million and net loss of NT$2.3 million for the first half of the year.

    G-Tech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$240.8 million for July, decreasing 6.84% on month but increasing 2.13% on year, and those of NT$1.511 billion for January-July, growing 14.25% on year.

    Cover glass produced by G-Tech Optoelectronics

    Cover glass produced by G-Tech Optoelectronics
    Photo: Digitimes file

