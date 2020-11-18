Highlights of the day: TSMC sees demand for mature processes pick up

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC has seen strong demand for both of its advanced and mature manufacturing processes. Its 28nm node supply may become even tighter, as a Korean client is in talks with TSMC seeking to make its OLED driver ICs using the foundry's 28nm high-voltage process. In the semiconductor sector, power devices vendors are optimistic about demand from carmakers, bolstered by Infineon's upcoming capacity expansion in China targeting the EV market. And Chinese vendor Huawei is selling its Honor handset brand, as it seeks to survive the US trade ban.

TSMC in talks for new orders for OLED driver IC: TSMC is in talks with a Korean client for manufacturing OLED driver ICs using the foundry's 28nm high-voltage process, according to industry sources.

Taiwan power devices vendors upbeat about car applications in 2021: Taiwan's discrete power component supply chain players are optimistic that demand for automotive applications will pick up steadily in 2021 after staying stagnant for quarters, with their optimism bolstered by Infineon's increased focus on electric vehicles (EV) and upcoming capacity expansion in China, according to supply chain sources.

Huawei to sell budget phone brand to mitigate impact of US trade ban: Huawei is selling its Honor brand smartphone business unit to a Chinese government-backed consortium, hiving off the entry-level handset arm to ensure the survival of its consumer business amid the US trade ban.