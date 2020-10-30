Apple reports record sales for fiscal 4Q20

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended September 26, 2020, posting record revenues of US$64.7 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of US$0.73. International sales accounted for 59% of the quarter's revenues.

"Apple capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Apple is in the midst of its most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all its new products, led by its first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup. From remote learning to the home office, Apple products have been a window to the world for users as the pandemic continues, and its teams have met the needs of this moment."

"Our outstanding September quarter performance concludes a remarkable fiscal year, where we established new all-time records for revenues, earnings per share, and free cash flow, in spite of an extremely volatile and challenging macro environment," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "Our sales results and the unmatched loyalty of our customers drove our active installed base of devices to an all-time high in all of our major product categories. We also returned nearly US$22 billion to shareholders during the quarter, as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of US$0.205 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 12, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2020.