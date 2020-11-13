Highlights of the day: TSMC has strong demand for EUV tools

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC has been fast expanding advanced node manufacturing capacity, requiring strong support from ASML for EUV litho equipment. The world's top pure-play foundry house has already placed orders for at least 13 EUV sets with AMSL for 2021 in line with its 5nm capacity expansion and its advance to 3nm production. The world's top EMS provider Foxconn has also shown ambitions in the semiconductor sector. It has confirmed that it has entered a bid to take a stake in Malaysia-based 8-inch foundry house Silterra. In the IT market, server demand has been robust to meet pandemic-fueled stay-at-home needs. Cloud server makers expect such demand to stay strong in 2021, during which their shipments will see double-digit growths.

TSMC places big EUV equipment orders for 2021: TSMC has already placed EUV lithography equipment orders with ASML for 2021 for at least 13 sets, according to industry sources.

Foxconn bids for stake in Silterra, says chairman: Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has confirmed that it has placed a bid to take over a stake in Malaysia-based 8-inch foundry house Silterra, expecting the result to come out by the end of 2020.

Cloud server makers to see double-digit shipment increases in 2021: Taiwan server manufacturers including Foxconn, Wiwynn, Quanta Cloud Technology and Inventec are all optimistic that their shipments for 2021 will see double-digit annual increases, largely bolstered by strong demand for datacenter applications supporting the booming stay-at-home economy.