Anli optimistic about notebook demand in 2021

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Anli International, specializing in metal parts and heat dissipation components for notebooks, expects the stay-at-home activities to continue to drive notebook demand in 2021.

Anli chairman Cheng-Kun Hsu pointed out that how people work and study is no longer the same as in the past. With the new normal, demand for notebook will have a good chance of remaining robust in next few years.

Hsu also noted that Anli's orders for making molds for notebook parts remain strong, a sign that demand will continue to be strong.

In addition to orders from the game console sector, the company has also been developing solutions for car headlights, automotive central systems and 5G applications. Anli is expected to begin small-volume shipments for these solutions in 2021, Hsu said.

Anli reported consolidated revenues of NT$622 million (US$21.62 million) for the third quarter of 2020, up 50% on year with net profits reaching NT$85 million, up 37% on year. The company's net profits for the first nine months of 2020 arrived at NT$201 million with EPS of NT$4.65, rising 82% on year.

Anli chairman Cheng-Kun Hsu

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, November 2020