Highlights of the day: VIS to see strong 4Q20

DIGITIMES staff

The foundry sector has seen robust demand this year with fab capacity in tight supply. Taiwan-based VIS, which provides 8-inch foundry services, expect record high sales in fourth-quarter 2020. But in the IPC sector, Advantech expects weak results for 2020, thanks to the impacts of the pandemic. For Wistron, it is looking to increase investment in the promising electric vehicle sector.

VIS expects 4Q20 revenue to hit another record high: Eight-inch IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) expects to post revenue of between NT$8.4 billion (US$293.2 million) and NT$8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, a record high for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Advantech eyeing return to growth track in 2021: Taiwan's leading IPC vendor Advantech may see weak results for 2020 but will seek to return to the growth track in 2021 by stepping up efforts to optimize its product lines and boost operational efficiency, according to Eric Chen, the firm's president of general management.

Wistron to beef up CVC investment in EV sector: ODM Wistron will strengthen CVC (corporate venture capital) investment in business concerning electric vehicles (EVs), according to company chairman and chief strategy officer Simon Lin.