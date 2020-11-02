Asia Tech nets NT$4.02 per share for January-September

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Contact image sensor (CIS) module maker Asia Tech Image recorded net EPS of NT$4.02 for January-September 2020, according to the company.

Asia Tech posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.08 billion (US$37.1 million), gross margin of 19.14%, operating profit of NT$158.6 million, net profit of NT$100.6 million and net EPS of NT$1.39 for the third quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$2.887 billion, gross margin of 17.65%, operating profit of NT$379.3 million, net profit of NT$291.3 million for January-September.

Third-quarter 2020 gross margin of 19.14% and operating profit margin of 14.68% hit respective quarterly records, while the corresponding net profit of NT$100.6 million shrank 20.78% on year due to large foreign exchange loss arising from depreciation of US dollar against Taiwanese dollar and Chinese Yuan.

Asia Tech has expanded monthly production capacity at its factory in Myanmar from 1.10 million CIS modules originally to 1.30 million units at present and will further expand the capacity.