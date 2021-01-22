IT + CE
Asia Tech Image posts record profit for 2020
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Contact image sensor module maker Asia Tech Image has reported net EPS of NT$5.16 (US$0.18) for 2020, hitting an annual record for the fifth consecutive year.

It posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.103 billion, gross margin of 17.86%, operating profit of NT$152 million and net profit of NT$83 million for fourth-quarter of 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$3.989 billion, gross margin of 17.72%, operating profit of NT$532 million and net profit of NT$374 million for the whole year.

It has been running at full capacity, and strong demand will keep the utilization full in first-quarter 2021, company president Iris Wu said.

Asia Tech has set aside a capex budget of NT$100-150 million for expanding production capacity in 2021.

Supply chain
UMC
Research insights
  1. UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
  2. Low-temperature operating problem for EV-use batteries solvable, says Digitimes Research
  3. Depth sensors keys in robot navigation, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.