Asia Tech Image posts record profit for 2020

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Contact image sensor module maker Asia Tech Image has reported net EPS of NT$5.16 (US$0.18) for 2020, hitting an annual record for the fifth consecutive year.

It posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.103 billion, gross margin of 17.86%, operating profit of NT$152 million and net profit of NT$83 million for fourth-quarter of 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$3.989 billion, gross margin of 17.72%, operating profit of NT$532 million and net profit of NT$374 million for the whole year.

It has been running at full capacity, and strong demand will keep the utilization full in first-quarter 2021, company president Iris Wu said.

Asia Tech has set aside a capex budget of NT$100-150 million for expanding production capacity in 2021.