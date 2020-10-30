Insyde report strong 2Q20 profits

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based BIOS designer Insyde Software's second-quarter 2020 profits reached the highest level since fourth-quarter 2011 thanks to strong demand from the stay-at-home economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Insyde, whose BIOS has over 50% share in the notebook market, reported net profits of NT$61 million for the second quarter, up 259% sequentially and 135% on year, with its first-half 2020 net profits totaling NT$77 million, up 114% on year. Insyde registered consolidated revenues of NT$868 million for the first three quarters of 2020, up 23.4% on year.

Insyde has also expanded into the datacenter market in the past few years and joined the Compute Express Link (CXL) organization to participate in setting new open standards for servers. The company is also developing PCIe 5.0 technology for next-generation server products.

To cater to growing demand for 5G, AI, IoT and edge computing applications, Insyde has previously announced to have its flagship UEFI firmware product, the InsydeH2O, support the new-generation 5G base stations that are equipped with Intel's Atom P5900 processor. The company has already seen orders from clients in Europe and China.

The company's Supervyse system management solution has also added support for Aspeed's AST2600 new server management chip.