Bits + chips
Cystech expects 2021 revenues to grow 15% on year
Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

MOSFET and diode maker Cystech Electronics, in view of continued strong demand for power devices, expects consolidated revenues for 2021 to increase 15% on year.

Mainly due to strong demand for ICs used in 5G infrastructure and automotive components, shortage of 8-inch wafer foundry capacities is likely to be a long-term trend, company president Jesse Lee said, adding Cystech plans to hike prices for some product lines with lower gross margins by 5-15% by the end of second-quarter 2021.

Among Cystech's product lines, energy-saving diodes have been widely adopted by Taiwan-based power supply makers; MOSFETs and diodes for networking/communication have been shipped to US-based clients; and MOSFETs for DC fans have been adopted by Japan-based clients.

Cystech posted consolidated revenues of NT$847.6 million (US$29.5 million), gross margin of 29.68%, operating profit of NT$108.8 million and net profit of NT$76.5 million for January-September 2020.

MOSFETs accounted for 73.4% of the three quarters' consolidated revenues; bipolar junction transistors for 16.12%; diodes for 9%; and voltage regulators for 1.48%. In terms of applications, networking/communication accounted for 29.0%, displays for 17.4%, DC fans for 14.4%, power supplies for 11.1%, automotive components for 9.6%, PCs for 6.8%, audio devices for 2.8%, and others for 8.8%.

Cystech will focus R&D on SGT (shielded gate trench) MOSFET technology, super junction transistors, GaN and SiC diodes, and 800V snubber diodes.

According to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), global market value for MOSFETs in 2020 is estimated at US$8.9 billion and the value will increase to US$9.8 billion in 2023. IHS forecasts 2021 global market value for all types of power devices at US$44.1 billion.

Cystech will be listed in Taipei Exchange over-the-counter bourse in February 2021.

Cystech Electronics chairman Patrick Lee (right) and president Jesse Lee

Cystech president Jesse Lee (left) and chairman Patrick Lee
Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, January 2021

