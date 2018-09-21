Readmoo to launch new e-book readers with Korea RIDI

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

EPUB-compatible e-book reader provider Readmoo has teamed up with Korea-based e-book provider RIDI to develop new e-paper digital reading devices, according to sources at Readmoo.

The collaboration is to optimize and integrate Readmoo's software development capability and RIDI's expertise for hardware design, said the sources.

Propelled by its newly released 7.8-inch mooInk Plus e-book readers, Readmoo said that its sales of e-book readers increased by 2-3 fold in the first eight months of 2018.

Readmoo's e-book readers are built using e-paper solutions from E Ink Holdings (EIH) and Netronix.

Readmoo to launch new e-book readers with RIDI

Photo: Company