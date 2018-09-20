Alibaba to set up new semiconductor firm to develop own chips

Lena Li, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

China e-commerce giant Alibaba has disclosed plans to set up a new semiconductor company to focus on customized AI chips and embedded processors to support Alibaba's growing cloud and IoT businesses, according to media reports from China.

At the September 19 opening session of 2018 Computing Conference held in Hangzhou, Alibaba chief technology officer Zhang Jianfeng said that the group will integrate its recently acquired chip designer C-SKY Microsystems and the chip R&D team of Alibaba DAMO Academy into a new firm called Pingtogue Semiconductor, according to the reports.

Zhang reportedly also disclosed that the new company will unveil its first neural network chip, codenamed Ali-NPU, in April 2019, which will be used in image and video analysis and machine learning. Also in 2019, Zhang continued, Alibaba will also release its embedded CK902 series chipsets to support network security functions.

Alibaba has established a quantum computing laboratory now proceeding with 81-bit random quantum network simulation, and plans to release standard quantum chips in the next 2-3 years, Zhang was cited as saying.

Also heading Alibaba DAMO Academy, Zhang said that the academy now has more than 300 researchers serving in eight cities.