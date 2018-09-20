China makers trialing new solar cell technologies

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based makers are keen on trialing new technologies, mainly PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) TOPcon (tunnel oxide pasivated contact), N-type TOPcon and HIT (herterojunction with intrinsic thin layer), according to industry sources.

PERC cells have seen increasing adoption, pricese expected to fall to competitive levels sooner or later, the sources said, adding some China-based makers have begun combining TOPcon and PERC trying to hike solar cell efficiency.

While P-type wafers are used to produce PERC TOPcon solar cells, N-type TOPcon solar cells use more expensive N-type wafers, the sources noted. Producers of N-type PERT (passivated emitter rear totally diffused) cells can upgrade to making N-type TOPcon cells by adding TOPcon process, the sources indicated, adding LG Electronics is a global leader in making N-type TOPcon cells.

However, development of TOPcon equipment and related materials is not yet mature and it may take another two years before such equipment can enter commerical operations, the sources said, adding PERC TOPcon and N-type TOPcon are still lab-level technologies.

Development of HIT equipment is much more mature, but HIT process is totally different from most other solar cell manufacturing processes, meaning most solar cell makers are unable to upgrade existing equipment to HIT process, the sources indicated. Japan-based Panasonic is the pioneer of HIT solar cells.

Some China-based makers are trying both HIT and IBC (interdigitated back contact) because the two technologies can be combined into HBC (heterojunction back contact), a technology that can result in higher energy conversion rates, the sources noted.