Thunder Power EV receives China investment

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Thunder Power EV, a China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker, has received CNY240 million (US$35.01 million) in investment from a Chinese government fund, according to Shen Wei, CEO of its parent company, Thunder Power Holdings.

The sum is part of the investment the industrial investment fund established by China's state-run Bank of Communications and the Gangzhou city government has pledged to invest in return for a 49% stake in the EV maker, said Shen, who is chairman and president of Taiwan-based Electric Power Technology, the parent company of Thunder Power Holdings.

The investment commitment, made in 2016, has sent the funding in installments depending on the progress of the EV maker's production. So far the company has received about CNY1 billion with the total to reach CNY1.23 billion by year-end 2018.

Thunder Power Holdings holds a 51% stake in Thunder Power EV, which has constructed a trial production line in Gangzhou, southern China, and will begin constructing a factory for volume production there in 2019.