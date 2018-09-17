Motech employees reportedly to face unstable work

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Motech Industries' employees at a factory in northern Taiwan face unstable work as the solar cell maker has sharply reduced its production, according to Chinese-language newspaper Commercial Times.

Motech will adjust work schedules for the employees without prior notice, with the posisbility of some being relocated to production lines they are unfamiliar with, the report said.

Motech originally had 22 production lines, mostly for solar cells, in Taiwan and China, but has only four left due to from drastic reduction in PV demand from China

Motech has laid off most of the mirgant workers from its production lines in Taiwan.