Motech subsidiary to build 35MWp PV power station in southern Taiwan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar cell maker Motech Industries has announced that its subsidary Motech Energy System (MES) will invest NT$1.1 billion (US$36.1 million) to construct a 35MWp PV power station in southern Taiwan.

First-phase construction to install 21.2MWp start by year-end 2018, with completion scheduled for mid-2019, Motech said. Upon completion, MES will apply for an operating license and then set up a step-up transformer station to connect generated electricity with state-run Taiwan Power Company's local power grid, Motech noted.

The schedule of the second-phase construction to install 13.8MWp will be set after acquiring land, Motech indicated.

Including this project, MES expects to undertake PV power generation projects totaling 50MWp in 2018 and aims at total installation of 400MWp over the next two years.