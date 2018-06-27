Motech to temporarily stop solar poly-Si ingot production

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Motech Industries has disclosed it will temporarily stop production of poly-Si ingots at its Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) plant and plans to shift over 160 of its employees to solar cell production lines at another STSP factory.

Following China's June 1 annoucement of stricter control of PV installation, PV demand in China has drastically shrunk with poly-Si ingot pricing dropping fast, Motech said. Utilization of production capacity for solar poly-Si ingots has now dropped to 20-30%, making it necessary to suspend production to prevent further operating losses, Motech explained.

Motech said it will offer one-month training to the employees relocated to solar cell production lines.

But some of these employees have expressed the concern they may be unable to work at solar cell production lines or the relocation is likely to be a means to force them to resign voluntarily, according to the STSP administration.

The administration said it will keep watching Motech's move and help the employees find new jobs at other STSP firms when necessary.