Blockchain applications to grow fast in next 10 years, say experts

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Bolstered by strong support from governments of different countries, the global blockchain industry is poised to enter a fast growth period, but how to apply tech innovations to accelerate applications to various industries has become a crucial factor for whether fast popularity of the blockchain concept can be achieved, according to experts at Global Blockchain Smart Application Forum recently held in Taipei.

BiiLabs co-founder Lman Chu said that following 10 years of development, the global blockchain industry has developed cross-domain tech infrastructures integrating encryption algorithms, peer-to-peer (P2P) network architecture, distributed storage and sequential blockchain data architecture.

Chu said that blockchain will see the fastest materialization of technical trends into commercial values, compared with other new techs such as IoT. He added that a variety of blockchain products and services are at the final experiment stage and are expected to enter a mature and peak period in the next 5-10 years.

Zhu Yifan, secretary general of the Blockchain Industry Alliance Shanghai (BIAS), said that despite the virtual currency exchange market entering bearish performance with market value shrinking drastically from US$883.2 billion in 2017 to the current level of around US$233 billion, there is no need to be pessimistic about the market, given the fact that the burst of the dotcom bubble has prompted the birth and growth of Facebook, Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and others.

Zhu said that many fundamental blockchain technologies such as encryption, digital signature and distributed ledger have been developed for a while, and therefore how to develop innovative applications based on the technologies is quite critical to actualizing further blockchain development, with such concepts as community self-governance under a decentralized environment having to be incorporated into the new applications.

Yuan Dao, chairman of China's Zhongguancun Blockchain Industry Alliance, noted that if the token/currency separation and one-click certification mechanisms can be actualized, blockchain applications can be developed with great momentum, adding that the combination of digital tokens and physical economy will effectively steer blockchain technologies into an actual "blue ocean" of applications.

Yuan stressed that token economy (assets and applications) involves high-level development freedom and boasts such characteristics as high self-discipline, social network self-governance and embracement of supervision, and only through clustering cross-chain token economy and social communities can public chains proliferate to support free and prosperous token-based economic entities.