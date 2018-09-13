Measures needed to spur Taiwan blockchain development, says ACE Exchange president

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Despite digital currency exchange entering a bearish market, blockchain applications are just taking off now with bright prospects looming ahead, as potential market values for virtual currency, blockchain technology and decentralization sectors are estimated by research institutions to hit US$10 trillion within 15 years, according to David Pan, president of ACE Exchange, a digital asset trading platform.

Pan made the comments when delivering a keynote speech on the current development and policy of Taiwan's blockchan industry at the Global Blockchain Smart Application Form held in Taipei on September 12.

Pan said that blockchain sees a wide variety of major applications, including securities, smart contracts, and digital recording, in addition to virtual currencies, with minor applications including property registration, medical care, ownership, micro financial services, borrowing and lending, global payments, digital copyrights, and financial derivatives.

In line with the promising prospects for blockchain applications, Pan said, Taiwan must take effective measures to spur the development of its blockchain industry to meet global application trends.

Expanding big data applications

First, more efforts must be made to expand industrial applications of big data, which will be conducive to the development of the blockchain industry in addition to helping enterprises incorporate blockchain technologies and optimizing investment climate for startups.

Also, the government has to formulate sound supervision and management regulations for blockchain applications, maintain a dynamic balance between innovation and supervision, and counter the conflicts between some GDPR (Generation Data Protection Regulation) rules and blockchain architectures - such as "the right to be forgotten" of the former and data non-modifiability of the latter.

In fact, the government sector in Taiwan has started to kick off blockchain applications. Taipei City Government, for instance, has signed a cooperation pact with the IOTA Foundation to apply the latter's Tangle technology to its smart city program, including issuing Tangle-based ID cards to citizens and incorporating distributed ledger technology into identification, electronic ballot casting, IoT and other smart city-related applications.

In addition, Taiwan's leading universities have also been deeply engaged in the development of OurChain and Hyperledger technologies, and cross-domain integrations are also under way, including the establishment of FinTech experiment and research centers.

Pan also revealed that the establishment of ACE Exchange can help to create a new ecosystem for Taiwan's blockchain industry to help the country accomplish the goal of becoming the first blockchain development center in Asia.

