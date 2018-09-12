Taiwan panel makers embracing mini, micro LED technologies

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The recently concluded Touch Taiwan 2018 was a great fanfare with the exhibits including a 277-inch bezel-less spliced wall panel and also a 100-inch S-UHD TV panel with a 15,360 by 8,640 resolution. Items like these were impressive but might not be the focal points of local exhibitors, particularly for AU Optronics (AUO) or Innolux.

Considering the huge capital involved, AUO, Innolux and other Taiwan-based flat panel makers have apparently decided not up to join the race for the development of OLED technology that rivals in Korea and China have been keen on embracing. Instead, Taiwan's flat panel makers are now focusing their efforts on the development of TFT-driven mini LED and micro LED technologies.

To highlight their achievements in the new technologies, AUO, Innolux and Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) all showcased their mini LED display devices at Touch Taiwan 2018.

AUO unveiled an array of mini LED-based products, including a 65-inch 4K 144Hz big-format gaming display, 27- and 32-inch 144Hz gaming monitor panels, a 15.6-inch mini LED-backlit 4K LTPS gaming notebook panel and a 2-inch active matrix LTPS panel for wearable applications.

Innolux revealed its major achievements related to the developments of LED-backlit panels by presenting a 65-inch 8K+ mini LED display, a 10.1-inch curved mini LED automotive display and a large-size LED spliced PID (public information display).

Innolux also plans to kick off volume production of its large-size LED spliced PID panels in the fourth quarter of 2018 and to begin marketing 65-inch LED-backlit TVs in the second quarter of 2019 and LED-backlit automotive panels in 2020.

Meanwhile, CPT, which has been ramping up shipment ratios for automotive and industrial-control panels, was showcasing its 12.3-inch mini LED-backlit automotive panels.

All of the latest demonstrations of these mini LED products clearly indicated that Taiwan's panel makers are striving to utilize mini LED technology to create new business opportunities for the current LCD industry and also to fend off competition from the OLED sector.

Chin-lung Ting, executive vice president of Innolux, even claimed that his company's development of active matrix (AM) mini LED technology is the beginning of a new revolution in the flat panel industry, aiming to use the new technology to replace OLED technology and even LCD within the next 5-10 years.

As a matter of fact, Innolux has given the priority to the development of large-size AM mini LED-backlit panels, including PIDs.

AUO chairman Paul Peng also believes that the production costs of flat panels made using either AM mini LED or passive mini LED technologies will be much competitive than those made of OLED technology. He said OLED technology would lose its advantages when the mini LED technology becomes more mature.

In addition to mini LED devices, AUO has also rolled out what it claims to be the world's highest resolution full-color TFT-driven micro LED display products.

AUO demonstrated at Touch Taiwan 2018 its 12.1-inch micro LED display with 169 PPI pixel density and resolution (1920 x 720) achieved by micro LEDs less than 30 micrometers in size. Each pixel can be lighted independently to realize the best of high dynamic range and low power consumption, AUO said.

However, despite the high brightness, high color saturation and small sizes, most Taiwan's panel makers agree that the micro LED technology needs to tackle the issue of high production cost before it can be commercialized.