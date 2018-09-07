AUO sees August revenues drop 7.8% on year

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its unaudited consolidated revenues for August 2018 reached NT$27.81 billion (US$903.33 million), up by 7.8% on month but down by 7.8% on year.

Shipments of large-size (10-inch and above) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 10.04 million units in August, up by 2.6% from the previous month, AUO disclosed.

As for small- to medium-size applications, shipments came to about 13.95 million units, down by 10.3% on month, the Taiwan-based panel maker said.