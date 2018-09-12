Taiwan keen to develop sub-systems for driverless vehicles

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology is carrying out an autonomous driving sub-system technology R&D program with concerted efforts from the government, academic and industry sectors.

Taiwan now can hardly compete well with advanced countries in the core technologies for braking and steering systems for autonomous driving, but can perform well in developing such sub-systems as location and navigation, environment sensing, decision planning and autonomous control to support driverless vehicles for transportation and industrial applications.

In the first stage of the project, from December 2018 to July 2019, the ministry will finance the establishment of 10 academic R&D teams, with each team to be composed of 3-5 professors and graduate students and given a subsidiary of NT$2-3 million.

Four to five teams with good performance will be selected in August 2019 to each receive annual R&D subsidy of NT$10-20 million until the second stage ends in July 2022.

The ministry will also invite industry players to provide equipment, manpower and experiment fields to support the R&D projects by academic teams. Possible cooperation partners include Lite-On Technology, Hua-Chuang Automobile Information Technical Center, Mobiletron, TungThih Electronic and Chimei Motor.

The ministry said that if Taiwan makers want to tap into the autonomous vehicle supply chains of major automakers, they have to show their ability to bring down production costs. In this regard, the ministry hopes the projects can help find ways to reduce the costs.