BDT to sell hemodialyzers in South Korea in 4Q18

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

BenQ Dialysis Technology (BDT) has disclosed it has obtained a license from South Korean authorities allowing it to begin supplying its Qflux Dialyzer hemodialyzers in the country in fourth-quarter 2018.

There were 98,746 patients of end-stage renal disease in South Korea as of year-end 2017 and 73,059 of them used hemodialyzers, BDT cited Korean Society of Nephrology's statistics as indicating. Based on estimated weekly use of three hemodialyzers per patient on average, there is demand for 10-12 million hemodialyzers a year in South Korea, BDT said.

According to a 2017 report published by the US Renal Data System, there were 1,689 hemodialyzer users per one million persons in South Korea, the globally sixth highest hemodialysis prevalence next to Taiwan, Japan, the US, Singapore and Portugal, BDT noted.

Apart from its home market of Taiwan, as wel as South Korea, BDT said it will also seek to expand to China and Southeast Asia for its hemodialyzers.

BDT is supported by its parent company Qisda's manufacturing capacity.