Seiko Epson launches continuous ink inkjet printers in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Seiko Epson has unveiled two monochrome (black and white) continuous ink inkjet printers, Epson M1120 and Epson M2140, and two color continuous ink inject printers Epson L3110 and Epson L3150, in the Taiwan market at recommended retail prices of NT$5,490 (US$179), NT$8,490, NT$4,490 and NT$5,490 respectively.

Epson M1120 is equipped with Wi-Fi connection and can print 15 images per minutes (ipm) and 32 papers per minute (ppm), while Epson 2140 is a printing/photocopying/scanning peripheral at a printing speed of 20ipm and 39ppm, Epson Taiwan said. Both models consume power of only 14W, 93% lower than monochrome laser printers, and feature an average printing cost of NT$0.08 per paper.

Epson L3110 and Epson L3150 are 3-in-one peripherals each with a monochrome printing speed of 10ipm and a color printing speed of 5ipm. The average monochrome and color printing cost for the two models stands at NT$0.07 and NT$0.19, respectively, per paper.

Seiko Epson began to launch continuous ink inkjet printers in Taiwan in 2011 and annual sales volume has risen from about 6,000 units initially to nearly 90,000 units currently, occupying nearly 30% of all printers sold in Taiwan, Epson Taiwan noted.

Seiko Epson occupied about 77% of all continuous ink inkjet printers shipped in Taiwan in second-quarter 2018, Epson Taiwan cited IDC as indicating.

Epson M1120 (left) and Epson M2140

Photo: Epson Taiwan Technology & Trading