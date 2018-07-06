Taiwan not immue to US-China trade row, says MiTAC-Synnex chairman

Aaron Lee, Taipei, Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan as a country with high value-added supply chains can hardly avoid being impacted by the imminent trade war between the US and China, according to Matthew FC Miau, chairman of MiTAC-Synnex Group.

Miau made the remarks when meeting the press after being bestowed as a new commissioner of the government-funded Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in a ceremony held on July 5.

Miau said Taiwan itself is a small market, and therefore would benefit much more from taking a broad trade open-up route than seeking FTAs (free trade agreements) with individual countries that will take a long time to complete.

He also stressed that US-China trade spats will not affect his group's deployments in China, reasoning that every overseas foothold has its own distinct position and advantage. He continued that MiTAC-Synnex's plants in China used to utilize some advantages of China to bring down production costs for higher competitiveness, and in the future China will become a profit center for his group as a huge market still exists there.

While most makers may suffer from the upcoming US-China trade war, some makers will benefit, Miau opined. For instance, he said, if Qualcomm were banned from selling chips to ZTE, MediaTek would emerge as a major alternative while China would also be prompted to further accelerate its IC design and fabrication development with aggregate investments of up to CNY700 billion (US$105.41 billion) in the coming few years.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2018