Nanya revenues hit record for 3rd consecutive month

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has reported June revenues increased 3.1% sequentially to NT$8.59 billion (US$281.1 million) hitting an all-time high for the third consecutive month.

Nanya's revenues for the second quarter came to NT$24.59 billion, rising 30.8% on quarter and hitting a quarterly high.

Nanya estimated previously its bit shipments would register a 17-19% sequential increase in the second quarter with ASPs rising by up to 5% on quarter. The actual results beat the company's guidance given in mid-April.

Nanya is scheduled to hold its quarterly investors meeting on July 17 to disclose its financial results for the second quarter, and provide a business outlook.