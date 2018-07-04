Bits + chips
Nanya revenues hit record for 3rd consecutive month
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has reported June revenues increased 3.1% sequentially to NT$8.59 billion (US$281.1 million) hitting an all-time high for the third consecutive month.

Nanya's revenues for the second quarter came to NT$24.59 billion, rising 30.8% on quarter and hitting a quarterly high.

Nanya estimated previously its bit shipments would register a 17-19% sequential increase in the second quarter with ASPs rising by up to 5% on quarter. The actual results beat the company's guidance given in mid-April.

Nanya is scheduled to hold its quarterly investors meeting on July 17 to disclose its financial results for the second quarter, and provide a business outlook.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.