NSP reports strong growth for August

Neo Solar Power (NSP) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.107 billion (US$35.93 million) for August , up 82.33% sequentially and 47.84% on year due mainly to increased PV module shipments and recognizing return on investment in PV power generation projects.
Fellow solar cell makers Motech Industries, Gintech Energy, Solartech Energy and TSEC have all reported on-year declines for August.
S$olar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2018 (NT$m)
Company
Aug 2018
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Aug 2018
Y/Y
Motech
774.7
(30.85%)
(63.05%)
11,224
(23.91%)
NSP
1,107
82.33%
47.84%
7,704
21.97%
Gintech
494.5
(26.32%)
(66.05%)
5,554
(39.53%)
Solartech
345.8
3.84%
(35.49%)
3,108
(26.87%)
TSEC
216.8
4.70%
(63.32%)
2,792
(36.75%)
Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018