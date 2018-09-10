Green energy
NSP reports strong growth for August
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Neo Solar Power (NSP) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.107 billion (US$35.93 million) for August , up 82.33% sequentially and 47.84% on year due mainly to increased PV module shipments and recognizing return on investment in PV power generation projects.

Fellow solar cell makers Motech Industries, Gintech Energy, Solartech Energy and TSEC have all reported on-year declines for August.

S$olar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2018 (NT$m)

Company

Aug 2018

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-Aug 2018

Y/Y

Motech

774.7

(30.85%)

(63.05%)

11,224

(23.91%)

NSP

1,107

82.33%

47.84%

7,704

21.97%

Gintech

494.5

(26.32%)

(66.05%)

5,554

(39.53%)

Solartech

345.8

3.84%

(35.49%)

3,108

(26.87%)

TSEC

216.8

4.70%

(63.32%)

2,792

(36.75%)

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018

