Advantech, partners launch smart medical IoT solutions

Vega Chiu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IPC and automation solutions specialist Advantech is taking a big stride forward in promoting the combination of IoT and smart healthcare in the form of SRP (solution-ready package) through cooperating with business partners.

Advantech has set up a joint venture, i-Link IoMT, with i-Link and FYC Intelligent Engineering, seeking to complete system integration associated with smart healthcare solutions.

Eric Huang, vice president of i-Link IoMT, said the joint venture will design smart healthcare products from the perspectives of users including patients, their family members, doctors and nurses, so as to effectively boost the usage convenience of the products and the satisfaction of patients and families.

Huang continued that at smart nursing stations, for instance, nurses will be provided with electronic white boards, control devices, mobile medication carts, and mobile nursing devices, while smart wards will be fitted with patient infotainment terminals (PIT), digital bedside cards, and physiological measuring instruments that can instantly display patient information.

As a realization of the firm's standard SRP solution, Huang stressed, all the patients can get whatever information they need, including surrounding environments of the hospital and instructions on in-hospital care services, so as to effectively ease patients' sense of insecurity.

Advantech has also decided to build a complete set of IIoT (industrial IoT) supply chain in the next decade, according to company chairman KC Liu.

Liu said that Taiwan industries are likely to play a crucial role in the IIoT supply chains that are set to develop rapidly in the coming 15 years, prompting Advantech to move to develop a preemptive presence in the sector.

Eric Huang, vice president of i-Link IoMT

Photo: Vega Chiu, Digitimes, July 2018